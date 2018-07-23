Whyte vs Parker: Dereck Chisora, Katie Taylor, Conor Benn and Joshua Buatsi previews

Dillian Whyte and Joseph Parker are topping the bill, but the undercard is packed with stars ready to outshine the main event. Here's all you need to know about the crowd favourites and who and what they are up against on Saturday...

Dereck Chisora vs Carlos Takam

12 Rnds vacant WBA International Heavyweight title

Styles make fights and two heavyweights collide in what should be an action-packed affair. A last throw of the dice at world level for the unpredictable Del Boy and the 37-year-old Takam - and they both know it. For the winner, there'll be another big fight, for the loser it could well be over.

Katie Taylor vs Kimberly Connor

10 Rnds - WBA & IBF World Lightweight titles

Irish sensation Katie Taylor's taken women's boxing by storm, unifying the lightweight division in quick time, and cannot afford to slip up now as she sets her sights on becoming undisputed champion. In the opposite corner, her mandatory challenger with the IBF, Kimberly Connor of the USA. The Arkansas resident is hoping it'll be third time lucky having twice challenged for world titles before.

Conor Benn vs Cedrick Peynaud

10 Rnds @ Welterweight

The rematch everyone wanted. These two met in a small hall classic back in December with Benn on the brink of defeat after going down twice in the first round before picking himself off the floor to send Peynaud to the canvas in the fifth and sixth. That was enough to get 'The Destroyer' the win on points but he still saw it as a blemish on his record he wanted to erase whereas Peynaud felt he deserved the win. They had to do it again.

Joshua Buatsi vs TBC

Joshua Buatsi is looking to make it a magnificent seventh professional win

10 Rnds for WBC International Light-Heavyweight title

A big night for Joshua Buatsi as the Rio 2016 Olympic bronze medallist challenges for his first professional title.

Former GB team-mates Lawrence Okolie, Josh Kelly and Joe Cordina have already secured their first straps and now the Croydon Light Heavyweight, one of the top prospects in world boxing, has the chance to do the same.

Anthony Fowler vs Craig O'Brien

8 Rnds @ Super-Welterweight

'The Machine' returns to action following his second round KO of Ryan Toms in Liverpool two months ago. The former GB star's moving at a pace towards a first title shot but cannot afford to look beyond Craig O'Brien. Boxing out of Dublin's Celtic Warriors gym the Irish Super Welterweight champion knows this is his chance to make a name for himself and will relish the opportunity to trade leather with Fowler.

