Whyte vs Parker: Tony Bellew looking forward to working with David Haye on Sky Sports Box Office

Tony Bellew admits he will still have nothing but respect for David Haye when they meet again as part of the Sky Sports Box Office team on Saturday night.

The infamous rivals will be ringside for the heavyweight clash between Dillian Whyte and Joseph Parker, less than three months after the Liverpudlian beat him again.

The fifth-round stoppage led to Haye's retirement from the sport but Bellew is not planning to bring up his back-to-back wins when the pair meet again.

"I am looking forward to it," he told Sky Sports when asked about teaming up with Haye.

"He knows the amount of respect I have for him as a fighter and as an athlete. He has been the best in the game, he's fantastic at what he does and to be honest, he is very knowledgeable on boxing.

"He can break down fights stylistically. He knows styles, what works, what doesn't work and he has got a huge interest in the fight on Saturday night, because Joe Joyce is his charge.

Whyte and Parker top the bill at The O2

"I'd like to think David will be as magnanimous as I am going to be, but we'll see. It's buried now, it's done, but you never know..."

"We've played the game with each other over the last two years and as I say, I have always respected him and admired him as a fighter and someone who I looked up to.

"I always wanted to get to the level of David Haye, and eventually got there - and beat him twice.

Bellew and Haye met twice in emotionally charged heavyweight fights

Haye has been back to the iconic venue since losing to Bellew and is also looking forward to seeing Whyte take on Parker, who has been preparing at the Hayemaker Gym in south London.

The former two-weight world champion will be keeping a close eye on the main event, as well as the chief support, old foe Dereck Chisora against Carlos Takam.

2:24 Parker has been using Hayemaker Gym to prepare to take Whyte Parker has been using Hayemaker Gym to prepare to take Whyte

Haye is managing Joe Joyce, and with the Olympic silver medallist away in America working with new coach Abel Sanchez, the 38-year-old is looking forward being involved in a big pay-per-view night again.

"I've got some great memories at The O2," he said.

"The last couple weren't that much fun, but that's sport. I'm sure players who lost their last match at Wimbledon before they retired still go back to Wimbledon."

