Unusual WWE tag teams: Ever think you'd see these pairings?

Last week, one of the more unusual teams in WWE reunited on SmackDown when Kane came to the aid of Daniel Bryan to overpower The Bludgeon Brothers, earning a shot at the blue brand’s tag-team titles in the process.

We took a look at some other unusual partnerships we have witnessed in WWE history...

Braun Strowman selected a young fan from the crowd to be his tag-team partner

Braun Strowman and Nicholas (2018)

Despite not having a tag-team partner, Braun Strowman overpowered several other duos in a battle royal to become the No 1 contender for the Raw tag team titles at WrestleMania 34.

Weeks of speculation followed as to who would team up with the Monster Among Men to take on The Bar.

But on the Grandest Stage of Them All, Strowman shocked the WWE Universe by enlisting the services of Nicholas, a young boy in the crowd. The pair would go on to defeat The Bar to become Raw tag-team champions.

However, due to Nicholas' work (or rather school) commitments, they relinquished the titles the following night on Raw.

The Rock 'n' Sock Connection held the tag-team titles on three separate occasions

The Rock 'n' Sock Connection (1999)

For much of their time in WWE, The Rock and Mankind were bitter rivals, but they formed the most unlikely of partnerships in 1999.

Having been attacked by tag-team champions The Undertaker and Big Show on Raw, The Rock challenged the two behemoths to a handicap match. With the odds firmly stacked against him, The Rock reluctantly accepted an offer from Mankind (and Mr Socko) to be his partner.

The pair took the tag-team titles later that evening with a memorable double People's Elbow.

Although they would drop the belts a week later, The Rock 'n' Sock Connection would regain the straps on two more occasions, before disbanding after The Rock threw away a signed copy of Mick Foley's autobiography.

Long-time rivals Triple H and 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin held the tag-team titles in 2001

The Two-Man Power Trip (2001)

'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and Triple H have one of the longest rivalries in WWE history which still exists to this day. But at one time, they actually held the WWE tag-team titles.

At WrestleMania X-Seven, Austin stunned fans by forming an allegiance with long-term enemy Vince McMahon.

Things got even stranger 24 hours later, when Triple H interjected in a steel-cage match between Austin and The Rock, attacking the latter and aligning himself with the Texas Rattlesnake, forming The Two-Man Power Trip.

The pair began feuding with reigning tag-team champions The Brothers of Destruction (The Undertaker and Kane), eventually taking the titles at Backlash and becoming only the second team to hold the WWE heavyweight, intercontinental and tag-team titles.

Their relationship broke down soon after, though, when Triple H inadvertently hit Austin with a sledgehammer, costing them the titles.

Owen Hart and Yokozuna teamed up to win the tag-team titles at WrestleMania XI

Owen Hart and Yokozuna (1995)

At WrestleMania XI, the late, great Owen Hart was scheduled to face The Smoking Gunns (Billy Gunn and Bart Gunn) for the tag-team titles, announcing that he had a mystery partner.

The WWE Universe was stunned when Hart revealed it to be former WWE Champion Yokozuna, a man who had had several run-ins with Owen's elder brother Bret.

They may have been an odd pairing to some, but they went on to claim the titles at 'Mania and successfully defend them on several occasions.

'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and Dude Love held the tag-team titles in 1997

'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and Dude Love (1997)

On an episode of Raw, Stone Cold found himself in a handicap match for the tag-team titles against Hart Foundation members Owen Hart and The British Bulldog.

In the weeks prior to the match, Austin had resisted an offer from Mankind to fill the void of his injured partner Shawn Michaels, stating he wanted "nothing to do with a freak".

On the night, the Texas Rattlesnake was fighting gamely against the pair but as the numbers game began to creep up on Austin, disco music played out and the WWE Universe met another of Mick Foley's alter egos and the Hippest Cat in the Land, Dude Love.

The pair would take the titles on the night, but were forced to relinquish them when Austin suffered a neck injury.

Their time together may have been short-lived but 'Stone Cold' Dude, Austin Love or whatever other name you could bestow, certainly entertained the WWE fans.

Despite a rather volatile relationship, Team Hell No! previously held the titles for 245 days between 2012 and 2013.

Team Hell No! (2012)

The origins of Team Hell No! date back to 2012 when the pair were forced to take anger-management classes by then Raw General Manager AJ Lee and compete in a 'hug-it-out' match.

It was arranged the volatile duo would team up but, despite bickering during their matches, they actually ended up winning a few contests.

One of those came against The Prime Time Players to become the No 1 contenders for the tag-team titles. They went on to capture the belts at Night of Champions and begin a remarkable 245-day reign.

After eventually dropping the titles, Bryan became obsessed with proving he was not the weak link in the team. They would eventually go their separate ways in June 2013.