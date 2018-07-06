WATCH: Team Hell No's top five moments in WWE history

4:22 Team Hell No have had plenty of memorable moments during their unlikely collaboration Team Hell No have had plenty of memorable moments during their unlikely collaboration

In honour of Team Hell No's reunion - and Extreme Rules title shot - we've compiled their top five moments.

Daniel Bryan and Kane were one of the best odd couples in WWE history when they were paired together earlier this decade.

Their path to cohesive collaboration was not entirely smooth - they memorably had to attend several anger management sessions with Dr Shelby, who returned to WWE television this week to undertake a similar process with Sasha Banks and Bayley.

But they soon managed to get on the same page and even held championship gold, albeit through a somewhat accidental method.

So sit back enjoy the five best moments from the life and times of Team Hell No as we run down our five favourite moments for the unlikely combination.