Golberg says Undertaker and Roman Reigns are on 'list' of potential opponents

Goldberg was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of this year's WrestleMania weekend Goldberg was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of this year's WrestleMania weekend

Goldberg says The Undertaker and Roman Reigns are on his list of potential opponents should he ever return to WWE.

The 51-year-old enjoyed an excellent second run in WWE last year, which culminated in him beating Kevin Owens for the Universal title before dropping it to Brock Lesnar in a feature match at WrestleMania 33.

He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame at the ceremony in New Orleans prior to this year's WrestleMania in what appeared to be the confirmation he is now fully retired from wrestling.

But Goldberg seemingly adheres to the WWE principle of "never say never" and while he admits it would not be his choice to make, he knows which current competitors he would like to face.

"All I got to say is, it ain't up to me. Whether it's Reigns or 'Taker, and, I don't know, I'm not gonna say anybody else," he said in an interview with Digital Spy.

"Hey, Reigns and 'Taker are the two guys on my list right now. I mean, obviously for two different reasons, but I'd be honoured to get in the ring with either one of them. And I still owe Brock one, but I'm two-and-one on him, so it's all good."