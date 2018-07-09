WWE: Fandango out for six months with shoulder injury

Fandango will miss the rest of 2018 with a shoulder injury

Fandango will miss the next six months of WWE action after suffering a shoulder injury at a live event.

The company have confirmed he tore his left labrum and will undergo surgery on Tuesday, with the rehabilitation expected to see him ruled out for the remainder of 2018.

Fandango is part of the highly-popular Fashion Police tag team alongside Tyler Breeze, who posted his response to the news on Twitter, saying: "Well, damn".

The duo's most recent on-screen appearance came on the June 11 episode of Raw, when they were defeated by Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre.