WWE: Extreme Rules matches to be finalised on Raw?

The Raw matches for Sunday night's Box Office event Extreme Rules will be confirmed on tonight's episode, live on Sky Sports Arena at 1am.

Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley will go head to head in singles competition for the first time on Sunday night, but as things stand that match is not the subject of any special stipulations.

Reigns dominated Raw last week but came up short in his tag match against The Revival when his ego got the better of him and he decided not to tag in Lashley at any point.

Will the pair be forced to form another unsuccessful alliance on this week's episode or will Raw general manager Kurt Angle have something else planned for the duo ahead of their weekend showdown?

Bayley and Sasha Banks arrived for counselling with Dr Shelby, but it was not a success

Banks to make hometown statement?

Sasha Banks and Bayley's joint therapy session was pretty unsuccessful on last week's Raw and if the "to be continued" graphic is to believed, they will try to resolve their differences again tonight.

But Raw takes place live from the TD Arena in Banks' hometown of Boston, and that could add another twist to the proceedings.

Will The Boss look to impress her fans with a major statement to her on-off friend? Or could there be something else in the pipeline for this pair, whose troubles all seem to be stemming from the fact they are very similar?

Kevin Owens was sent for a ride by Braun Strowman - in a portable toilet - on last week's Raw

Strowman to get Owens match

Neither Braun Strowman or Kevin Owens have a match on the Extreme Rules card with the event just six days away and even though there are nine contests scheduled for Sunday night, it seems unlikely two of Raw's top competitors will have the night off.

Owens has found himself on the receiving end of some fairly typical Strowman attacks in recent weeks and it is highly likely that KO will not even want to face the Monster in a match situation.

Whether his wish is granted or not may come down to Kurt Angle tonight.