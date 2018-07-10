WWE Raw: Did Drew McIntyre beat Seth Rollins to gain Extreme Rules advantage?

Drew McIntyre faced Seth Rollins in this week's Raw main event

Drew McIntyre faced Seth Rollins in the Raw main event - with Extreme Rules implications on the line.

If the Scottish giant was successful against Rollins then he would be allowed to be in the corner of Intercontinental champion - and his associate - Dolph Ziggler in their 30-minute ironman match at Sunday night's Box Office event.

Ziggler played his part last night, providing distractions at crucial moments and notably when Rollins administered his trademark Stomp onto him as the champion attempted to enter the ring.

That was enough for McIntyre to get into position to deliver a fierce Claymore Kick and collect an enormous victory.

The entire Raw men's roster attempted in vain to prevent Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley getting physical

Reigns brawls with Lashley

Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley compete in singles competition for the first time in pro wrestling history on Sunday night but neither, it would seem, can wait for Extreme Rules.

The Big Dog challenged Lashley to enter his yard last night and although he was happy to oblige, general manager Kurt Angle emerged to advise the duo not to get physical.

The underline that edict, Angle also called out the Raw roster to separate the two men but it proved in vain as chaos ensued in and around the ring and both men got some early shots in on each other.

Bliss makes an Extreme statement

Nia Jax paired up with Natalya to take on her Extreme Rules opponent - and Raw women's champion - Alexa Bliss, who was seconded by her sergeant-at-arms Mickie James.

James found herself on the receiving end of Jax's Chyna-esque press slam and legdrop as the challenger picked up a victory but Bliss restored some balance by laying her out with a post-match kendo stick attack.

Jax eventually got the stick away from Bliss, who beat a hasty retreat. With their title match taking place under extreme rules, who will make the most of the inevitable ringside weaponry on Sunday night?