WWE Extreme Rules: Braun Strowman to face Kevin Owens in cage match

Extreme Rules takes place on Sky Sports Box Office on Sunday night

Braun Strowman faces Kevin Owens in a cage match at Extreme Rules on Sunday - and here's how you can see the whole event on Sky Sports Box Office.

The match is one of 10 which take place on the July pay-per-view, at which there will also be seven titles on the line as well as a grudge match between Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley.

AJ Styles defends the WWE title against Rusev, and Seth Rollins bids to reclaim the Intercontinental title from Dolph Ziggler in a 30-minute ironman match.

Alexa Bliss defends the Raw women's championship against Nia Jax under extreme rules and Asuka challenges SmackDown title-holder Carmella.

Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt's Raw tag titles are on the line against The B Team, while Team Hell No - Daniel Bryan and Kane - challenge the Bludgeon Brothers for the SmackDown straps.

Jeff Hardy defends his United States crown against Shinsuke Nakamura and Finn Balor gets the chance to get one over Raw constable Baron Corbin.

You can book Extreme Rules NOW by clicking HERE.

Viewers can also book using their Sky TV remote by pressing the 'Box office' button and following on-screen instructions or by calling 03442 410 888. (Only bookings via Sky TV remote are recordable using Sky Plus).

Extreme Rules will be repeated on Sky Sports Box Office (channel 491) BUT NOT Sky Sports HD Box Office (492) between 10am on Monday, July 16 and 10pm on Thursday, July 19.

The event is priced at £14.95 for UK customers, €21.95 for viewers in the Republic of Ireland.