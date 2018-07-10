WWE legend Ric Flair undergoes successful surgery

Ric Flair celebrated his daughter Charlotte's world title win on SmackDown in November Ric Flair celebrated his daughter Charlotte's world title win on SmackDown in November

WWE legend Ric Flair underwent successful intestinal surgery on Monday, his daughter Charlotte has confirmed.

The 16-time world heavyweight champion, widely regarded as the greatest professional wrestler of all time, had the procedure to correct issues connected to the health problems he had last summer.

Flair was placed in a medically-induced coma in August 2017 prior to a lengthy surgery which ultimately saved his life.

"While some may have assumed that the effects [of his health problems last fall] may have slowed down my father's lifestyle, he really embraced it all, has ended up doing more work in the last couple months than in the previous few years and is enjoying life," Charlotte Flair said.

"However, when he was told that he had the opportunity to possibly reverse some of the effects of the initial surgery, my father decided it was something he wanted to try, and he was very positive about the procedure.

Want to wish the champ a successful surgery tomorrow. All the best, my friend. @RicFlairNatrBoy pic.twitter.com/GWEH09MANr — Ricky 'The Dragon' Steamboat (@real_steamboat) July 8, 2018

"Now, he is out of surgery, and everything looked to have gone as good as they had hoped. The only thing that remains to do at this point is to wait to make sure everything is working as it should. If it all goes well, he should be out for the hospital in the next three or four days.

"Though he was a little groggy, we did share a 'Woo!' before getting off the phone, and that was how I knew everything was okay."