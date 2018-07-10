WWE SmackDown: AJ Styles takes on Shinsuke Nakamura

2:38 Check out the best moves and moments from last week's SmackDown Check out the best moves and moments from last week's SmackDown

AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura will reignite their feud with a one-off match on tonight's SmackDown, live on Sky Sports Arena at 1am.

The pair both have title matches at Extreme Rules on Sky Sports Box Office on Sunday night and tonight's contest forms the final preparations for that.

Styles is scheduled to defend his WWE title against Rusev while Nakamura challenges Jeff Hardy for the United States title at the July pay-per-view.

They were involved in a long and brutal war for SmackDown's main title which seemingly came to an end when Styles scored a decisive victory in a last-man-standing match at Money In The Bank.

Team Hell No will appear on what could be a particularly spicy episode of Miz TV tonight

Team Hell No to appear on Miz TV

Just days before they challenge The Bludgeon Brothers for the SmackDown tag team titles at Extreme Rules, Daniel Bryan and Kane will be joining The Miz for what should be a pretty special edition of Miz TV tonight.

There's no love lost between Bryan and The A-Lister, especially after Harper and Rowan's attacks led to The Miz eliminating Bryan from the gauntlet match for a WWE title shot.

Will Bryan be able to keep his hands off The Awesome One and focus on The Bludgeon Brothers, or will The Miz eat a punch to the face from his longtime rival?

Carmella sent her associate James Ellsworth into battle against Asuka last week

Lumberjack clash for Ellsworth

Last Tuesday, Asuka and James Ellsworth competed in a battle of the sexes that ended in dubious fashion after Ellsworth led Asuka on a wild goose chase which culminated in a double count-out.

SmackDown general manager Paige is keen for a decisive end to the match, so she immediately scheduled a rematch for tonight.

Tomorrow night on #SDLive I’ll continue to prove I can outdo women in everything when I defeat @WWEAsuka in our lumberjack match



After that maybe I’ll continue to prove my point and defeat @serenawilliams in game of tennis! #EllsworthIsExquisite 😉!! .. pic.twitter.com/FOWy2HiGhl — James Ellsworth (@realellsworth) July 9, 2018

This time, there will be nowhere for Ellsworth to run, as the SmackDown women's division will be surrounding the ring for a lumberjack match.

Ellsworth is oozing confidence ahead of this battle, looking past The Empress of Tomorrow and challenging other famous female sports icons, including tennis star Serena Williams.