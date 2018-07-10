WWE News

WWE: Nikki Cross teams with Becky Lynch at house show in Maine

Scottish wrestler Nikki Cross was part of Sanity in NXT but has not appeared on SmackDown with the group
Sanity member Nikki Cross teamed up with Becky Lynch at a SmackDown live event on Monday night.

The pair were victorious over the IIconics - Peyton Royce and Billie Kay - at the Augusta Civic Center in Maine.

Lynch included a pre-match picture from the contest on an Instagram story with the caption "A new lil Celtic connection right here. She's getting into it. I like it."

The three male members of Sanity, Eric Young, Killian Dain and Alexander Wolfe were called up to SmackDown after WrestleMania and last week were involved in an angle with The New Day.

Cross, who is from Glasgow, has remained in NXT and it is not yet known whether or not she will be used as part of the Sanity group on the main roster.

She recently competed for the NXT title, losing by stoppage to champion Shayna Baszler at NXT TakeOver: Chicago on the Saturday prior to Money In The Bank.

