WWE SmackDown: Shark cage match confirmed for Extreme Rules

James Ellsworth avenged his loss to Asuka in a Lumberjack Match by spraying The Empress of Tomorrow in the eyes, allowing Carmella to get the final say ahead of their match at Extreme Rules.

The SmackDown women's title match between Carmella and Asuka at Extreme Rules will be subjected to a shark cage stipulation.

James Ellsworth will be suspended above the ring in a bid to avoid him having an influence on the contest, in which Asuka will attempt to win her first main roster championship live on Sky Sports Box Office on Sunday night.

Asuka faced Ellsworth in an intergender match on last night's SmackDown and although the Japanese star picked up the victory she ended the evening down and out.

Ellsworth blinded her with a spray of some kind, which gave Carmella the opportunity to level her Extreme Rules opponent with a fierce kick and gain a psychological advantage for Sunday night.

After Rusev got involved in AJ Styles' match with Shinsuke Nakamura, Paige decided a tag team match was in order, but it was Bulgarian Brute who left on top of the WWE and US Champions.

Nakamura/Styles match leads to tag contest

There was a messy conclusion to the non-title match between WWE champion AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura, when Rusev - who was on guest commentary with Aiden English - took out Styles.

Rusev and Nakamura were then about to attack the champion but Jeff Hardy intervened, leading to general manager Paige booking an immediate tag-team match.

And, in what could be a good omen for a happy Rusev Day on Sunday night, it was the Bulgarian Brute who picked up the victory courtesy of a Machka Kick on Hardy.

Chaos broke out between Team Hell No, The Bludgeon Brothers, SAnitY and The New Day on Miz TV.

Team Hell No ambushed on Miz TV

As expected, there was a physical confrontation on Miz TV, which brought Daniel Bryan face to face with his long-term nemesis.

But it was Kane who first laid his hands on The Miz, which brought the Bludgeon Brothers to the ring in a bid to gain some momentum for Sunday night's Extreme Rules title match.

Things turned into bedlam, however, when Sanity then came out, followed by The New Day, to lead to a huge five-against-five contest which was filled with mayhem.