Jefferson Lake

WWE star Goldust has double knee surgery

Last Updated: 11/07/18 2:18pm

Goldust is a regular on the house show circuit with WWE
Veteran WWE superstar Goldust has undergone surgery on both of his knees.

The 49-year-old confirmed the news on his personal Twitter account, writing: "Sitting here with @JeffDugasMD in Birmingham ready."

Although Goldust, the son of wrestling legend Dusty Rhodes, is used sparingly on live television, he still features strongly on the house show circuit and is hugely valuable to the company as a locker-room leader and mentor for emerging talent.

He appeared in the Greatest Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia in April and has since been working six-man tag matches alongside Chad Gable and Zack Ryder, against Curt Hawkins, Mike Kanellis and Mojo Rawley.

No return date has been confirmed for Goldust and the nature of his surgery is not known at this stage.

