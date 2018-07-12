British tag team Moustache Mountain lose NXT titles to Undisputed Era

1:08 Trent Seven receives medical assistance and leaves on crutches following Moustache Mountain's heartbreaking NXT tag title loss to Undisputed Era Trent Seven receives medical assistance and leaves on crutches following Moustache Mountain's heartbreaking NXT tag title loss to Undisputed Era

British tag team Moustache Mountain - Tyler Bate and Trent Seven have lost the NXT tag team titles just 22 days after winning them.

The Midlands duo defeated Kyle O'Reilly and Roderick Strong for the belts in a superb match as part of a two-day event at the Royal Albert Hall in London last month.

But O'Reilly and Strong regained the championship on this week's NXT in another excellent match at the development territory's home arena in Full Sail University, Florida.

The challengers were able to isolate and capitalise on Seven's knee injury, forcing Bate to throw in the towel and spare his team-mate from serious injury, but cost the pair the title.

Bate's drastic measure came after more than 18 minutes of fiercely hard-hitting action, the overwhelming majority of which saw Strong and O'Reilly maliciously work over Seven's knee, which had been hurt in the early stages of the match in a collision with the steel steps.

Undisputed Era continued the attack from there, using quick tags and an assortment of limb-twisting submission holds to weaken The Don.

After much contemplation, and against the wishes of his partner, Bate reluctantly threw in the towel, signalling to the referee his desire to end the match.