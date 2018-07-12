WWE Hall of Fame member Jeff Jarrett confirms UK tour

Jeff Jarrett visits the United Kingdom later this month for a spoken-word tour

WWE Hall of Fame entrant Jeff Jarrett comes to the United Kingdom later this month as part of his 'Ain't He Great' tour.

The visit will take place across the UK from July 23 and feature Jarrett's first-hand take on some of the biggest stories from WWE, WCW and TNA from the man who was at the centre of it all throughout his storied career.

He will be in London for the first night of the tour, followed by dates in Edinburgh (July 24), Sheffield (July 25) and Cardiff (July 26).

The four-time World Championship Wrestling world heavyweight champion was inducted into the WWE's Hall of Fame as recognition for his long and influential career prior to WrestleMania in April.

It was seen as something of a controversial return to a company 17 years after he was fired - as part of an on-screen storyline and in real life - following WWE's acquisition of the WCW roster after the 2001 buy-out.

Jarrett went on to launch his own company to rival WWE, a factor which led to widespread surprise within the industry when his Hall of Fame induction was confirmed.

VIP tickets can be won for the event by heading to @SkySportsWWE and can be purchased now from www.hookedonevents.co.uk/store.