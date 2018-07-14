WWE Extreme Rules: Make your predictions for Sunday night's Box Office spectacular!

6:52 Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley finally meet one-on-one at Extreme Rules on Sunday night Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley finally meet one-on-one at Extreme Rules on Sunday night

WWE Extreme Rules takes place on Sky Sports Box Office on Sunday night - and you can predict every match here!

The event sees 10 matches crammed into a jam-packed card, seven of which will see WWE championship gold on the line.

There will be a cage match between Kevin Owens and Braun Strowman and a battle of the big hitters as Roman Reigns takes on Bobby Lashley.

AJ Styles defends the WWE title against Rusev, and Seth Rollins bids to reclaim the Intercontinental title from Dolph Ziggler in a 30-minute ironman match.

Alexa Bliss defends the Raw women's championship against Nia Jax under extreme rules and Asuka challenges SmackDown title-holder Carmella.

Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt's Raw tag titles are on the line against The B Team, while Team Hell No - Daniel Bryan and Kane - challenge the Bludgeon Brothers for the SmackDown straps.

Jeff Hardy defends his United States crown against Shinsuke Nakamura and Finn Balor gets the chance to get one over Raw constable Baron Corbin.

