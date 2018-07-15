WWE championship contender Rusev: No Aiden English issues

2:09 Rusev says his opportunity to become WWE champion is long overdue Rusev says his opportunity to become WWE champion is long overdue

Rusev says he has no plans to be parted from his on-screen comrade Aiden English as the two continue to entertain fans on Smackdown.

The Bulgarian Brute is preparing for his first ever singles match for the WWE Championship this weekend as he meets AJ Styles at Extreme Rules on Sky Sports Box Office.

It marks another notable peak in the rise of the former US Champ, with many people crediting English's influence for some of that success.

It briefly appeared that WWE were teasing the idea of a storyline split between the two some months ago, much to the dismay of fans who've enjoyed their antics alongside Rusev's wife, Lana.

However, Rusev spoke to Sky Sports this week and dismissed the idea as simply rumour - insisting he and the melodious one won't be parted any time soon.

"I think people took that the wrong way, and sometimes people take something however they feel like," he said.

"We've never mentioned anything about the relationship being not good at any point - it was just something Lana said and everyone jumped on it.

"It's just people overreacting, that's all. Obviously we are having fun on screen, all three of us, and we are going to keep doing it."

English himself is enjoying something of a purple patch in WWE having previously worked in NXT and sporadically on the main roster as part of the Vaudevillians.

Adding of the influence the 30-year-old has had, he added: "Aiden is great - I love him.

"He is so talented and he can do everything - anything you can name, he'll do it and he is evolving more and more each day and becoming more and more comfortable.

"He's just awesome."