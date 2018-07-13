Ronda Rousey 'won't watch' Brock Lesnar face Daniel Cormier in UFC

1:32 Brock Lesnar confronted UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier after his win against Stipe Miocic on Saturday night Brock Lesnar confronted UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier after his win against Stipe Miocic on Saturday night

Ronda Rousey says she will not watch fellow WWE superstar Brock Lesnar's potential return to UFC.

The Universal champion appeared at a UFC event on Saturday night and called out current heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier.

Lesnar would be cleared to return to the octagon in January under the terms of the company's anti-doping policy, as he is still required to serve another six months of his suspension after re-entering the USADA-run drug-testing pool.

But if he does return to face Cormier, Rousey - whose achievements in the UFC's women's division led to her induction in the Hall of Fame earlier this month - will not be watching.

"Both guys, both of them are friends of mine," she said in an interview with TMZ. "So I don't want to pick sides. I can't get involved on that one.

"That one will be hard to watch. I probably won't watch it, it will be hard to watch. I hate watching friends of mine fight. You're not happy about anything so I'm not gonna do it."

Lesnar's most recent WWE appearance was at the Greatest Royal Rumble in April, while Rousey is currently serving a 30-day suspension from Raw but is expected to be in attendance at Extreme Rules on Sunday night.