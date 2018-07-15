WATCH: Extreme Rules top five
Last Updated: 13/07/18 12:02pm
We have picked out our five favourite moments from the always-eventful Extreme Rules pay-per-view event.
By its very nature, Extreme Rules generates plenty of extreme moments which make the eyes widen and the jaw drop as superstar after superstar puts their body on the line in pursuit of wrestling glory.
We have dug into the Sky Sports archives to bring you a selection of the high - and low - points from Extreme Rules events of yesteryear.
Whether it's Seth Rollins' famous leap from the balcony or Jeff Hardy and Edge simultaneously going through a ladder there is plenty of extremity to choose from.
Click on the video above to check out our selection!