Masa Saito, former WWF tag-team champion, dies aged 76

Masa Saito twice held the then-WWF World tag-team titles with Mr Fuji (picture: Pro Wrestling Illustrated)

Former WWF tag-team champion Masa Saito has died at the age of 76.

Saito's career in grappling began in freestyle amateur wrestling, and he represented his home country of Japan in the 1964 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

Turning pro in 1965, he adopted a brutal heel style which made him a feared competitor in both Japan and the United States.

Rest in Peace the legendary Japanese wrestler Masa Saito #goforbroke pic.twitter.com/wxyI1GD82Y — Shinsuke Nakamura (@ShinsukeN) July 16, 2018

Saito spent time competing in California, Florida and Alabama, racking up several championships before heading to the then-WWF in 1981.

Upon his arrival, Saito joined forces with Mr Fuji, and under the tutelage of Captain Lou Albano, the two captured the World tag team titles on two separate occasions.

Saito later joined Verne Gagne's AWA, where he defeated Larry Zbyszko to become AWA World champion in his home country at the Tokyo Dome.

RIP Masa Saito. May your reigns of terror never be forgotten. pic.twitter.com/WzwyH1dBva — Samoa Joe (@SamoaJoe) July 16, 2018

Saito continued to compete, mainly in Japan, with several appearances for WCW, before retiring in 1999.

Several figures from the world of wrestling posted tributes to Saito, with Eric Bischoff writing on Twitter: "Masa was a good man, a great friend, and an important part of professional wrestling. Rest now my friend."