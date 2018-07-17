British star Jinny to compete in WWE’s Mae Young Classic tournament

Jinny, the current PROGRESS women's champion, will take part in the Mae Young Classic this summer

British wrestler Jinny is to compete in WWE’s annual 32-woman tournament the Mae Young Classic later this summer.

The current PROGRESS women's champion is one of three international competitors to be confirmed for the event alongside Japanese star Io Shirai and Canadian former American Ninja Warrior competitor Kacy Catanzaro.

Jinny competed at WrestleMania Axxess in 2017 and was also part of a four-way match on the first night of NXT's two-date visit to the Royal Albert Hall last month, although her match was cut short when she was concussed.

Katy Catanzaro, who competed on American Ninja Warrior, will also enter the annual women's tournament

Shirai is regarded as something of a marquee signing for WWE as many regard her as the best in-ring female worker in the world and she bids to follow the same path as fellow Japanese wrestler Kairi Sane by winning the Mae Young Classic.

Though she may not have a wealth of wrestling experience, Catanzaro has been earmarked as a prospect to watch, given her superb athletic abilities.

A former Division I gymnast, she was the first woman to scale American Ninja Warrior's 'warped wall'.

Matthews has established her name around the globe, having competed in Canada, the United States, England, Japan and Australia. She has faced the likes of Becky Lynch, Asuka and WWE Performance Center trainer Sara Amato.

There were three British competitors in last year's tournament - Piper Niven, Kay Lee Ray and Ayesha Raymond.