WATCH: Ronda Rousey breaks suspension by attacking Alexa Bliss on Raw

Ronda Rousey might be suspended from Raw - but that didn't stop her making her presence felt on this week's episode.

The former UFC champion is serving a 30-day ban which was handed to her by Kurt Angle after she attacked both him and current Raw women's title-holder Alexa Bliss.

Bliss went through a table on that occasion and again found herself on the receiving end of some typically Rowdy offence last night.

Having disposed of Bliss' friend Mickie James, Rousey turned her attention to the champion - until Angle showed up and calmed her down.

She had her suspension extended by a week but Angle also confirmed she could have a title match at SummerSlam if she can keep to the terms of her ban.

