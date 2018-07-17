WWE SmackDown: Jeff Hardy gets US title rematch against Shinsuke Nakamura

1:06 Relive the best moves and moments from last week's WWE SmackDown Relive the best moves and moments from last week's WWE SmackDown

Jeff Hardy gets the opportunity to instantly regain his United States title from Shinsuke Nakamura on SmackDown tonight.

Hardy lost the belt in rapid-fire fashion at Extreme Rules, being downed by a Kinshasa knee strike and eating the pin inside five seconds.

He had, of course, been softened up prior to the bell by what is fast becoming Nakamura's trademark - a low blow - but gets the chance to immediately settle the scores tonight.

With Randy Orton appearing after the match, and rumours abounding of an injury to Hardy which requires some time off, the outcome of tonight's rematch, and what may happen after it, remains in the balance.

Who will be the next challenger to AJ Styles' throne?

WWE champion AJ Styles vanquished Rusev in a good match at Extreme Rules in what is being perceived to be an indicator that the Bulgarian Brute is perhaps not yet ready to sit on top of the SmackDown mountain.

Styles, therefore, needs a new challenger for the title he has held since November, and could be placed in a series of 'dream matches' against Daniel Bryan, whose pursuit of tag team gold is now over with Kane suffering a broken ankle on Sunday night.

It seems a logical option for Styles, but then so too does a program with Samoa Joe, who had the night off in Pittsburgh and very much deserves a run at a top-tier championship.

SmackDown champion Carmella and Asuka could both be heading for new opposition

Is Asuka's title pursuit over?

Carmella's latest victory over Asuka was as tainted as all of the others but had an air of finality about it, with the Empress of Tomorrow again coming up short in her bid for the SmackDown strap.

Asuka needs to regain momentum after several losses and is highly likely to move on to a new focus, while Carmella seeks a new contender to her throne.

That could come in the form of Becky Lynch, who has been booked very strongly in recent weeks, and has the necessary crowd support for a charge towards long-overdue WWE gold.