VOTE: What was your Extreme Rules match of the night?

1:19 We've picked out the biggest and best moves from WWE Extreme Rules which is still available on Sky Sports Box Office We've picked out the biggest and best moves from WWE Extreme Rules which is still available on Sky Sports Box Office

We want to know which match you thought was the best of the night at Extreme Rules.

The dust has now settled on WWE's Box Office event for July, in which there were two title changes and plenty of other madness and mayhem.

Shinsuke Nakamura won his first main-roster title by besting Jeff Hardy for the United States championship, and The B Team captured the Raw tag-team titles from Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy.

There was also an extreme rules match between Raw champion Alexa Bliss and Nia Jax and a brutal cage match between Braun Strowman and Kevin Owens.

Throw in an iron man match for the Intercontinental title between champion Dolph Ziggler and challenger Seth Rollins and all of the ingredients were in place for a bumper night of brutality in Pittsburgh.

But which match did you like best? Let us know below!