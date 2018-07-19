Welsh star Tegan Nox enters WWE's Mae Young Classic tournament

Tegan Nox will compete in the Mae Young Classic, WWE's annual 32-woman tournament

Welsh star Tegan Cox, who formerly wrestled as Nixon Newell, will compete in the Mae Young Classic this summer.

The 23-year-old Nox signed for WWE a year ago after making her name in the British independent scene but tore her ACL and has been sidelined for more than 10 months with the injury.

She recently made her long-awaited debut on the NXT road circuit, predominantly teaming with Dakota Kai - who made a strong impression in last year's tournament - as the Fly Kicks.

Nicknamed "The Girl with The Shiniest Wizard," Nox has had one title match to date in NXT, losing to Shayna Baszler in Largo, Florida on April 28.

Jinny, the current PROGRESS women's champion, will also take part in the Mae Young Classic this summer

Nox joins fellow British star Jinny in the tournament following the confirmation of her inclusion earlier this week, and three more names have been added to the draw sheet today.

Deonna Purrazzo, who reported for training this week at the Performance Center, will also compete in this year's 32-woman tournament.

Going by the moniker of "Virtuosa" on the independent scene, the 24-year-old Purrazzo is widely hailed for her highly technical in-ring style.

Also vying for the 2018 the Mae Young Classic trophy is former collegiate volleyball player and NXT rookie Jessica Elaban, who has spent the past year learning under the WWE PC's world-class coaching staff, Elaban looks to prove that she can hang with the world's best female wrestlers, despite being a relative newcomer to the ring.

Also returning to the Mae Young Classic is hard-hitting powerhouse Reina González, a second-generation wrestler from Texas. Gonzalez battled Nicole Savoy in the first round last year but she came up short.