WATCH: Bobby Heenan plays golf with Mean Gene Okerlund!

In honour of the start of The Open, we have dug out some vintage footage of Bobby Heenan trying his hand at golf.

Back in 1991, The Brain was only too happy to chance his arm at various pastimes alongside his long-suffering associate Mean Gene Okerlund.

Heenan took his distinctive brand of humour to the golf course in this particular clip, for some truly unique playing tips around the greens.

So if any of the contenders in this year's Open Championship need any advice, look no further than this video!