WWE: Charlotte Flair targeting match with Ronda Rousey

Charlotte Flair has praised the instant impact Ronda Rousey has made in WWE and hopes to face her in a dream match.

The second-generation superstar is currently on a mini-hiatus on SmackDown while Rousey is in the midst of a suspension on Raw.

There has been talk of an era-defining showdown between the pair ever since WrestleMania, where Rousey teamed up with Kurt Angle to beat Stephanie McMahon and Triple H in a match-of-the-year contender, and Flair overcame the previously unbeaten Asuka.

A Flair-Rousey match has even been talked about as a potential WrestleMania main event as the former UFC champions continues to make a big impression in WWE - including on Flair herself.

"I couldn't be any more excited, it just goes to show someone who was an Olympian and who was probably one of the toughest women on the planet at one time wants to be a part of our division and that's what we've created," she told NBC Sports.

"It legitimises what we do and it opens a whole new demographic to see what women's wrestling is all about. That we're just not eye-candy.

"We're show-stealers, we're superstars, we're tough. I'm honoured and I hope to get to face her one day."