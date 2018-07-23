WWE Raw: Stephanie McMahon to make 'historic announcement' on tonight's live show

Stephanie McMahon will make a 'historic announcement' on tonight's episode of Raw

Raw commissioner Stephanie McMahon will make a "historic announcement" on tonight's Raw, live on Sky Sports Arena at 1am.

The daughter of WWE owner will reveal the news in Cincinnati, it was confirmed at the end of last week on Twitter - a move which led to a flurry of speculation over what it will be.

McMahon's previous grand statements have usually involved the women's division, and the most popular theory among fans is that she will be revealing a new tag-team title for the company's female competitors.

It could also relate to Ronda Rousey, who last week saw her suspension extended after she attacked Raw women's champion Alexa Bliss and Mickie James; McMahon still has issues with Rousey after their match at WrestleMania, and may overrule Kurt Angle's decision to give her a SummerSlam title match.

All will be revealed on Sky Sports Arena at 1am tonight.

The winner of tonight's match between Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley will go on to face Lesnar at SummerSlam

Who will earn the Lesnar title shot?

Brock Lesnar will be defending his Universal title at SummerSlam after Angle's successful negotiations with his advocate Paul Heyman last week.

All Lesnar needs now is an opponent, and the identity of that man will be known by the time Raw goes off the air later tonight, with Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley going head to head.

Lashley defeated Reigns at Extreme Rules and could hold the psychological advantage as a result, or there could be some kind of non-finish which leads to a triple threat at next month's pay-per-view in Brooklyn.

The B Team - Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel - won the Raw tag-team titles from the Deleters of Worlds at Extreme Rules

Deleters out for vengeance

The B Team celebrated their Raw tag-team title victory at Extreme Rules with another victory last week, sinking The Ascension to maintain their incredible winning streak.

But they will face an altogether different test tonight when the Deleters of Worlds cash in their rematch clause in a bid to reclaim the belts.

Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt signalled their intent with a trademark creepy promo after last Monday's match, which suggests this program could yet have some more bizarre twists and turns.

Sasha Banks confessed her love for Bayley on last week's episode of Raw

Has love healed the Banks/Bayley rift?

In one of the most intriguing WWE segments of the year, Sasha Banks last week confessed her love for long-time friend Bayley, a moment which has been interpreted in all kinds of different ways.

It was a statement which seemed to have its roots in jealousy and insecurity and has taken the character development of both to an interesting new level.

Will it, however, be enough to stop the conflict between the pair, especially with rumours of a women's tag division potentially becoming fact tonight?