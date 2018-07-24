Raw: Reigns to battle Lesnar at SummerSlam

2:50 The Big Dog takes on the powerhouse strength of Bobby Lashley, as the two dominant Superstars slug it out to challenge Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam. The Big Dog takes on the powerhouse strength of Bobby Lashley, as the two dominant Superstars slug it out to challenge Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam.

Roman Reigns earned the opportunity to face Brock Lesnar for the Universal title at SummerSlam after overcoming Bobby Lashley in a colossal main event on Raw.

.After kicking out of Lashley's Spear in the closing minutes of the contest, Reigns would counter another Spear attempt from Lashley, hitting him with a Superman Punch before landing a devastating Spear of his own to book his ticket at SummerSlam against The Beast.

The Big Dog will be hoping third time is a charm when he faces Lesnar at SummerSlam. Reigns failed to capture the title at WrestleMania and then at The Greatest Royal Rumble event, where Lesnar was victorious in controversial fashion.

Reigns won't have to wait long to find out what Lesnar and his advocate Paul Heyman thinks about his latest challenge come SummerSlam.

Lesnar will make his return to Raw next week to confront Reigns face-to-face.

Stephanie McMahon announces first-ever all-women's pay-per-view

For the first time ever, there will be an all-women's pay-per-view event named Evolution, taking place in October.

Raw commissioner, Stephanie McMahon made this historic announcement at the start of Raw that was greeted by a raucous reaction from those in attendance at Cincinnati.

This is the latest ground-breaking step in WWE's continued progression of women's wrestling that has seen the first-ever women's Royal Rumble match and women's Money in the Bank ladder matches in recent memory.

Strowman to put Money in the Bank contract on the line against Owens at SummerSlam

The on-going feud between Braun Strowman and Kevin Owens took another twist on Raw after Stephanie McMahon granted Owens his wish of facing Strowman at SummerSlam but only if Strowman's Money in the Bank contract was on the line.

At Extreme Rules Owens left the victor in his cage match with Strowman but that was only after being dramatically thrown off the structure by Strowman that resulted in Owens being stretchered out of the arena.

Owens has now vowed to take everything away from Strowman at SummerSlam.

The B-Team retain tag titles over The Deleters of Worlds

The B-Team once again overcame The Deleters of Words in a Raw tag team championship rematch on Raw.

After defeating Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy for the tag titles at Extreme Rules earlier this month, Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel solidified their status as the team to beat in the Raw tag team division in cunning style.

It looked as if Wyatt and Hardy were closing in on recapturing the tag titles after Hardy hit Axel with the Twist of Fate but it was broken up at the last second by Dallas.

Wyatt was then looking to take out Dallas but he was quick to move out of the way and shove Wyatt's momentum into Hardy which led to Axel smartly rolling up Hardy for the win.