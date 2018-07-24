SmackDown: Who Will AJ Styles face at SummerSlam?

3:22 Check out the best moves and moments from last week's SmackDown Check out the best moves and moments from last week's SmackDown

SmackDown General Manager Paige will announce AJ Styles' latest challenger for the WWE title at SummerSlam on tonight's SmackDown, live on Sky Sports Arena at 1am.

Following his hard-fought victory over Rusev at Extreme Rules, Styles' stranglehold over the WWE title has seen him become the longest-reigning WWE champion in the last five years.

The question is, who does Paige have in mind to pit against Styles at The Biggest Event of the Summer?

Becky Lynch has her sights set on the SmackDown women's title

Will Becky Lynch earn a title shot against Carmella at SummerSlam?

Becky Lynch has been on an impressive run on SmackDown in recent months that saw her declare her intention of capturing the women's title following her victory against Mandy Rose last week.

The Irish Lass Kicker's hard work didn't go unnoticed by General Manager Paige, who granted Lynch a one-on-one non-title match against reigning champion Carmella, for this week's edition of SmackDown.

Carmella agreed to the bout but only if her precious women's title wasn't on the line to which Paige obliged. Thinking she got her own way, Paige went on to add that should Lynch defeat Carmella in their match then Carmella will have to defend her title against Lynch at SummerSlam.

The Bludgeon Brothers defeated Team Hell No at Extreme Rules

Tag Team title tournament to commence

General Manger Paige announced this past weekend that over the next three weeks, four of SmackDown's top-tier teams will battle it out for an opportunity to face The Bludgeon Brothers for SmackDown tag team titles at SummerSlam.

Paige announced that the four teams competing in this tournament will be The New Day, The Bar, Sanity and The Usos.

Tonight will see the first match of the tournament when The New Day goes up against Sanity.