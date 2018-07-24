WATCH: Best of WWE Monday Night Raw

2:39 We’ve picked out the best moves from the top matches from this week’s WWE Raw. We’ve picked out the best moves from the top matches from this week’s WWE Raw.

Relive all the highlights from this week's action-packed episode of Monday Night Raw with our special highlights reel.

It was another roller-coaster episode on Monday Night Raw, as Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley battled it out in the main event for the right to take on Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam next month.

Stephanie McMahon also had an important announcement, as she revealed that the first ever all-women's exclusive pay-per-view 'Evolution' will take place in October later this year.

