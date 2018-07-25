WWE SmackDown: Styles to face Joe at SummerSlam

1:04 Samoa Joe becomes AJ Styles' SummerSlam opponent. Samoa Joe becomes AJ Styles' SummerSlam opponent.

AJ Styles will defend his WWE title against Samoa Joe at SummerSlam after The Samoan Submission Machine took matters into his own hands by ruthlessly putting Styles to sleep with the Coquina Clutch before signing on the dotted line.

SmackDown General Manger Paige was on the brink of announcing Styles' opponent for SummerSlam but was interrupted by James Ellsworth. Paige would fire Ellsworth and gave a hand in escorting him out of the arena, leaving Styles in the ring to watch the commotion transpire.

Joe found this as the perfect opportunity to make his presence felt by sneaking up behind Styles - viscously applying the Coquina Cluth on the champion, before signing his name on the SummerSlam contract.

Becky Lynch makes Carmella tap-out to secure title match at SummerSlam

Going into her one-on-one non-title match against Carmella, Becky Lynch knew a victory over the women's champion would confirm a title opportunity against The Princess of Staten Island at SummerSlam.

Lynch would not let this opportunity pass her by and repelled Carmella's offense. After nailing Lynch with a perfectly timed Superkick, Carmella thought she had the won.

Lynch extended her incredible winning streak on SmackDown by locking in the Dis-arm-her, making Carmella tap-out to setup their title bout at SummerSlam.

The New Day punched their ticket to the finals of the SummerSlam four-team tag team tournament finals by defeating Sanity on SmackDown.

Eric Young attempted to interfere in proceedings but Kofi Kingston made sure to make him pay that allowed Xavier Woods and Big E to hit the Midnight Hour on Alexander Wolfe to earn the victory.

The New Day now awaits the winner of The Bar versus The Usos to see who they will face in the finals for an opportunity at the SmackDown tag team titles against The Bludgeon Brothers at SummerSlam.