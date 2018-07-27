WWE Analysis: Randy Orton is at home as a heel

3:01 In the wake of WWE Extreme Rules, Randy Orton interrupted the rematch between United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura and Jeff Hardy to lay waste to The Charismatic Enigma. In the wake of WWE Extreme Rules, Randy Orton interrupted the rematch between United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura and Jeff Hardy to lay waste to The Charismatic Enigma.

Who is the best heel in WWE today - Samoa Joe, Tommaso Ciampa, Drew McIntyre, Alexa Bliss? A case can be made for all four superstars but could a certain Apex Predator be on the cusp of reclaiming his throne as the top heel in the company?

At Extreme Rules Randy Orton made his shocking return to WWE after being sidelined with a knee injury that saw The Viper miss two months of action.

Shinsuke Nakamura captured the US title against Jeff Hardy at Extreme Rules, but it was the aftermath of the match that proved to be its talking point.

Orton would come out, stare down Nakamura before entering the ring in his typically methodical manor. With Hardy down and out, Orton added insult to injury by stomping on Hardy.

Fast forward to SmackDown and Hardy had just nailed Nakamura with a Swanton Bomb in their US title rematch. Out of nowhere in typical Orton fashion, The Viper caused a disqualification by pulling Hardy from a cover on Nakamura and would viciously give Hardy a beatdown like never before.

"Do you want to know why I am doing this, well you just have to wait and find out!" Orton demonically uttered whilst ruthlessly pulling on the ear piercing of Hardy.

Orton was given the platform on SmackDown on Tuesday to explain his actions on Hardy. "You people want to know why I did what I did? Look in the mirror!" he said. In one of the most brilliant promos of the year, Orton explained that the reason he had been attacking Hardy was because he hadn't been getting the respect he claimed he deserved from fans for the work he has put in in his decorated 16-year career.

You could feel the disgust, disappointment and disdain in Orton's voice as he verbally gave those in attendance a piece of his mind.

Randy Orton defeated Bray Wyatt for the WWE title one year ago at WrestleMania 33.

Orton captured the WWE, tag team and US title during his year-and-a-half run as a babyface on SmackDown but yet something had always been missing from Orton's character, as his burning passion and desire along with his in-ring work was called into question by fans and critics alike.

Arguably between 2007-2009 nobody could touch Orton as a heel. This was the man who punted John Cena's dad in the head, delivered a DDT on Stephanie McMahon, and punted the chairman of the board, Vince McMahon, and watched him being stretchered away.

If Orton's actions on Hardy is anything to go by then we could be set for one of the most vicious and sadistic heels the company has ever seen in the past decade to return.

Orton delivered a brutal DDT to Hardy during his assault on The Charismatic Enigma last week on SmackDown.

"Where's Shinsuke, where's Shinsuke?" - Even during his brutal assault on Hardy, Orton still had another victim on his wish-list by wanting to know the whereabouts of a confused Nakamura. Not satisfied with destroying one of SmackDown's top stars, Orton was seeking the US title's new holder as well.

It would seem Orton has immediately got his mojo back in his quest to solidify himself once again as WWE's most vicious heel.