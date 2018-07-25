WATCH: The best bits from this week's WWE SmackDown

Relive the highlights from another dramatic week of SmackDown action with our special highlights reel.

Samoa Joe got the better of R-Truth in his first match since Wrestlemania, before General Manager Paige announced that he would take on AJ Styles for the WWE Championship at SummerSlam.

Becky Lynch earned herself a title shot for the SmackDown's Women Championship at SummerSlam by defeating Carmella.

The New Day also sealed their spots in the SummerSlam four-team tag team tournament finals by defeating Sanity.

Click on the video above to relive all of the Tuesday night's best bits in our handy bite-sized package.