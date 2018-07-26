James Ellsworth confirms WWE exit on Twitter

3:11 Ellsworth was fired by General Manger Paige, Tuesday night on SmackDown. Ellsworth was fired by General Manger Paige, Tuesday night on SmackDown.

James Ellsworth's second spell with WWE has appeared to have come to an end after he released on statement on Twitter.

Ellsworth was fired on SmackDown by General Manger Paige after he gate-crashed the announcement of AJ Styles' SummerSlam opponent for the WWE title.

Ellsworth made his return to WWE at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view by helping current SmackDown women's champion Carmella retain her title against Asuka and in the process, reigniting their on-screen partnership.

"What an amazing ride these 2 years have been! The fans have been great, WWE has taught me so much and giving me opportunities I would have never dreamed I would get," Ellsworth's statement read.

"In closing, I'm not sure what's next for me, but I promise you this, I will keep fighting and never give up on my dream.

"If anything when people look back at James Ellsworth I want them to be inspired by the fact that I refused to give up on my dream, even after accomplishing so much, because there's so much left to do and to prove.

"I'll continue to show the world any man with two hands has a fighting chance."