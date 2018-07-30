WWE: Scotland's Isla Dawn enters Mae Young Classic tournament

Isla Dawn has a wealth of experience on the European independent scene

Isla Dawn has become the third British competitor to be confirmed for WWE's annual 32-woman tournament, the Mae Young Classic.

The 24-year-old Scot joins fellow British Tegan Nox and Jinny on the entry sheet for the competition, which takes place later this summer and the final of which is scheduled for the all-women Evolution pay-per-view on October 28.

Dawn competed as Stacy Coates on an episode of Raw in November 2017, losing a quick match to Asuka and also featured in the woman's match at the recent NXT event at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

This self-described "modern-day witch", who is also in line to be used prominently in NXT's new United Kingdom division, employs a hard-hitting style that draws from her background in kickboxing and dance that has carried her throughout promotions across Europe.

Also confirmed alongside Dawn for the tournament were masked Mexican wrestler Zeuxis, new NXT signee and former NCAA basketball champion Lacey Lane, and one of the hottest prospects from the American independent wrestling scene, Karen Q.