WWE Raw: Brock Lesnar and Ronda Rousey to appear

WWE Universal champion Brock Lesnar and Ronda Rousey, her suspension served, are scheduled to appear on tonight's Raw.

Lesnar will be in Cincinnati - complete with a Universal championship belt he has held for almost 500 days - alongside his advocate Paul Heyman to address Roman Reigns.

Reigns last week defeated Bobby Lashley to earn a title shot against Lesnar at SummerSlam, live on Sky Sports Box Office on August 19.

It will be the third time Reigns has attempted to dethrone Lesnar at a major WWE event this year, having come up short at WrestleMania and the Greatest Royal Rumble.

Lesnar meanwhile seems on course to return to UFC - with a match against their current heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier very much on the cards - so it will be intriguing to see the nature of his involvement on tonight's show.

Ronda Rousey is back from suspension - and has Raw women's champion Alexa Bliss firmly in her sights

Ronda Rousey to return

Ronda Rousey's Raw suspension has now been completed and the former UFC women's champion can begin building towards her own SummerSlam title match, against Raw title-holder Alexa Bliss.

The booking strategy for Rousey from this point will be interesting; there are three episodes of Raw between now and SummerSlam and she cannot be made to look like a monster every week for risk of that routine becoming stale.

Rousey is also on promotional duty for her new film Mile 22 and a delicate balancing act must now be employed to ensure her next huge match - in which she could become a WWE champion - is properly built up.

Seth Rollins pinned Dolph Ziggler in a tag match on last week's Raw to earn a SummerSlam rematch for the Intercontinental title

Seth Rollins faces Drew McIntyre

Last week's Raw saw Seth Rollins and Finn Bálor join forces to defeat Intercontinental champion Dolph Ziggler and his sizeable supporter Drew McIntyre when Rollins pinned Ziggler, earning himself a rematch for the workhorse title at SummerSlam in the process.

However, before he battles to reclaim the title, Rollins will take on Ziggler's imposing associate McIntyre this Monday night in a match which could provide some clues as to the direction the SummerSlam match will take.

The most popular conspiracy theory is that McIntyre is ready to turn on Ziggler, but there has been little on-screen content to support that suggestion at this stage.

Sasha Banks and Bayley joined forces to great effect on last week's Raw

Bayley and Banks to continue tag renaissance?

Sasha Banks and Bayley's on-off friendship seems to be very much on at the moment, with the pair winning tag-team matches both on television and on the WWE house show loop in the wake of The Boss' declaration of love.

They defeated the jobber duo of Karen Lundy and Samantha Simon in a very quick match last week and should find themselves stepping up in class tonight.

If the speculation about Banks and Bayley becoming the first WWE women's tag-team champions is to be believed, there could be some pointers at Raw. Alternatively, it could again go in the opposite direction...