WWE: Brian Christopher dies aged 46

Former WWF tag-team champion Brian Christopher has died at the age of 46.

WWE confirmed the news in a statement on their website which read: "WWE is saddened to learn that Brian Christopher Lawler, who is best known in WWE as Too Cool's Grandmaster Sexay, has passed away.

"Lawler, who is the son of WWE Hall of Famer Jerry 'The King' Lawler, competed during the height of the Attitude Era. WWE extends its condolences to Lawler's family, friends and fans."

Christopher joined the WWF in 1997 after almost a decade in the United States Wrestling Association, during which he won their top singles title 26 times.

He held the WWF tag titles, as Grandmaster Sexay, alongside Scotty 2 Hotty in May 2000 after winning them from Edge and Christian on an episode of Raw.

Christopher briefly returned to competitive action with WWE in 2004, appearing in just four matches before being released.

He was arrested for DUI on July 7 of this year after failing to immediately stop when police tried to pull him over and committed suicide while being detained in prison in Whiteville, Tennessee.

Triple H tweeted about the news: "Incredibly sad news about the passing of Brian Christopher. A tragic loss of life. Both @StephMcMahon and I are thinking of Jerry Lawler and the entire Lawler family this evening."