WATCH: Brock Lesnar hits Kurt Angle with huge F5 on WWE Monday Night Raw

Brock Lesnar and providing value for money are not two things often associated, but WWE's Universal champion gave plenty of bang for his buck on last night's Raw.

In a rare appearance on Monday night television, a noticeably leaner-looking Lesnar left nothing behind in a performance which did everything to suggest he was grown tired, bored and frustrated of being shackled to a sports entertainment company.

Lesnar has made no secret of his desire to go back to UFC and last night also gave the impression that he regards his WWE contract as little more than an inconvenience at this stage.

It was a perfect piece of writing and production and even left the crowd chanting for Roman Reigns by the time it had been completed.

As those chants echoed around the American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida, Kurt Angle slowly picked himself up from the F5 he had just received from Lesnar and Paul Heyman looked on in total confusion after his client had extended the physical treatment to him.

