WWE SmackDown: Usos take on The Bar as tag tournament continues

The Usos will face The Bar on Tuesday night in a bid to take a step closer to a SummerSlam title match against the Bludgeon Brothers.

Last week, The New Day moved nearer to a Brooklyn title battle with a win over Sanity and their next assignment on the road to SummerSlam will be a match against the winners of this week's tag battle.

Jimmy and Jey Uso are seeking a fourth tag-team championship on the blue brand, while Sheamus and Cesaro need to restore their momentum after several weeks on the SmackDown shelf.

The Tuesday night tag division is full of highly-rated and experienced teams and a strong case can be made for both of these teams, making this match incredibly hard to call.

Randy Orton launched a sickening attack on Jeff Hardy last week

Jeff Hardy to confront Randy Orton

Jeff Hardy was on the receiving end of a vicious attack at the hands of Randy Orton two weeks ago, as The Viper ripped at Hardy's ear, trying to rip it off in what was a truly stomach-churning moment.

Orton explained last week that he intends to write Hardy's final chapter in WWE, and may get the chance to try to do that sooner than expected, as the pair go head to head on Tuesday night.

What will happen if Hardy gets his hands on Orton?

The Miz laid out Daniel Bryan after throwing a baby doll at him on last week's SmackDown

Will Bryan respond to The Miz's taunts?

The Miz stooped to a new low last Tuesday, using a baby doll to take advantage of Daniel Bryan and flattening The "Yes!" Man with the Skull-Crushing Finale before continuing to insult Bryan.

Ever the opportunist, Miz also used the moment to promote the premiere of his new reality show, Miz & Mrs.

Bryan will surely be out for payback on his long-time rival, and so will The Miz keep the upper hand, or will Bryan finally get to punch The Awesome One in the face?