The Good, The Bad and The NXT: WWE's weekly winners and losers

Alicia Fox made a winning return to in-ring competition on Raw

The Biggest Event of The Summer is now just over two weeks away and the card is beginning to shape up.

It's now clear which stars will be included and who won't be part of the show.

Most of the matches for the show have already been revealed, which means that this week there were many stars who had much better weeks than others.

Alicia Fox defeated Natalya on her return to Raw

Good week

Alicia Fox (Raw)

Alicia Fox made her return to WWE this week on Monday Night Raw as Alexa Bliss's handpicked superstar takes on Natalya to further her feud with Ronda Rousey.

Interestingly, The Foxy One managed to pick up the win over The Queen of Harts, thanks to help from the Raw Women's Champion, before she then unleashed an attack on Rousey.

Fox was able to dominate the former UFC champion like no other woman has before her, which could be why she has been given the opportunity to face Ronda next week on Raw.

This will be Rousey's first match on Raw, and considering Fox has been out of action since the Royal Rumble, her return can obviously be considered a successful one.

The Bar defeated The Usos and will take on The New Day next week in a bid to earn a SummerSlam title shot

Sheamus & Cesaro (SmackDown)

Sheamus and Cesaro returned to SmackDown Live this week after months of not being used and The Bar was able to pick up the win over The Usos to push forward in their quest for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships.

The duo will now face The New Day for the opportunity to take on The Bludgeon Brothers for the Tag Team Championships at SummerSlam.

The Bar didn't miss a beat on their return to the ring and were able to once again show off why they are former Raw Tag Team Champions and why they could currently be the biggest threat to The Bludgeon Brothers' title reign.

Heavy Machinery could be on the verge of an NXT tag title shot after a strong week

Heavy Machinery (NXT)

This issues between Heavy Machinery and The Mighty have been bubbling under the surface for weeks but the recent focus only came after Tucker Knight was the victim of an attack at the Performance Center and Otiz Dozavic was then forced to take on both Shane Thorne and Nick Miller alone a few weeks ago.

The numbers game was too much for Otis, but this week on NXT, Tucker Knight was back and Heavy Machinery was able to show the WWE Universe that there is strength and depth in the NXT tag division when they defeated The Mighty in a traditional tag team match.

Takeover: Brooklyn is right around the corner and Heavy Machinery proved this week that The Undisputed Era should be looking over their shoulder because there are a number of potential challengers in every direction.

Seth Rollins found the odds stacked against him once again on Raw

Bad week

Seth Rollins (Raw)

Seth Rollins has been on the end of a number of beatdowns by Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre over the past few weeks, but this week on Raw, he was able to fend off McIntyre for most of their match and looked to be heading towards a victory when he hit the Stomp, before Ziggler decided to involve himself in the match, which led to a DQ victory.

Rollins was later shown backstage where he attempted to talk about the numbers game that he was currently losing before he was then attacked by Ziggler and McIntyre once again.

No one was there to save Rollins, much like when The Architect saved Finn Balor a few weeks ago, so the duo was able to send a strong message ahead of Rollins' match with Ziggler at SummerSlam when they left him lying in the backstage area.

Carmella offered a handshake to Becky Lynch before turning on her

Carmella (SmackDown)

Carmella opened SmackDown Live this week and attempted to get a cheap shot in on Becky Lynch ahead of their match for the SmackDown Women's Championship at SummerSlam.

Charlotte Flair made the save as she made her return to SmackDown and General Manager Paige then set up a match between Carmella and Charlotte later in the night where if The Queen won she would be added to the Championship match at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

Of course, Charlotte was able to defeat the Women's Champion and now Carmella will be forced to defend her title against both Charlotte and Becky Lynch in a triple threat match in just over two weeks time at SummerSlam.

The odds are definitely stacked against her and without James Ellsworth to even out her chances, The Princess of Staten Island's title reign could be coming to an abrupt end.

Candice LeRae's smiles did not last long in her match against NXT women's champion Shayna Baszler

Candice LeRae (NXT)

Any superstar who finds themselves standing across the ring from Shayna Baszler in her current form is definitely someone worthy of a place on this list.

Candice has fought through the ranks in the Women's Division over the past few months and once again came up short this week when she faced the Women's Champion in a non-title match.

LeRae came close to doing what no woman on NXT has ever done to the former MMA star, but in the end, she became another victim who was forced to tap to The Queen of Spades, before she then became an example to Kairi Sane, when Baszler refused to break the Kirifuda Clutch following their match.

LeRae is one of the best female wrestlers in the world but it was definitely a bad day at the office for her on NXT this week. Hopefully her luck turns around in the coming months.