WWE legend Kane elected mayor in Knox County, Tennessee

WWE legend Kane - real name Glenn Jacobs - has been elected mayor of Knox County, Tennessee.

Jacobs, the Republican nominee, took 66 per cent of the vote to defeat his Democrat rival Linda Haney and take the mayor's office.

The 51-year-old - known as 'The Big Red Machine' during his time in the ring - used a wrestling analogy during his victory speech, saying: "The great thing was, this professional wrestler - and I normally don't use wrestling analogies for the campaign - but this professional wrestler got into a no-holds-barred, last-man-standing match, and when the bell rung, he was victorious. We were victorious."

Kane's most recent involvement in WWE saw him reunited with Daniel Bryan in the Team Hell No tag team, who lost a title match against the Bludgeon Brothers at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view.

He has been with WWE since 1995 and is the storyline brother of one of the most distinctive WWE wrestlers of all time, The Undertaker.

Jacobs is the second WWE wrestler to move into public life, following Jesse 'The Body' Ventura's stint as mayor of Brooklyn Park, Minnesota from 1991-95 and then four years as the governor of Minnesota from 1999-2003.