Kurt Angle hoping for final WWE world title run

Kurt Angle has held WWE championship gold on 11 occasion during his illustrious career

Kurt Angle is hoping for one last WWE title run in his career, and says he is physically ready to compete.

Angle is currently the Raw general manager and will turn 50 in December.

He has featured in in-ring competition only very briefly since his return to WWE, and almost all of his outings have come in high-profile events.

Angle was part of the Shield team - replacing the injured Roman Reigns - which defeated Braun Strowman, Kane, The Bar and The Miz at TLC in October last year and lined up on the Raw team for the men's elimination match at Survivor Series the following month.

Angle competed in the men's elimination match at Survivor Series in November

He was then part of the match-of-the-year contender at WrestleMania, where he teamed with Ronda Rousey to defeat Triple H and Stephanie McMahon, and followed that up with an outing at the Greatest Royal Rumble, entering at 16 and being eliminated by Elias.

Despite having just those two matches to his name in 2018, the desire to regain a top WWE title burns brightly in Angle.

When asked by a fan during a Facebook Q&A if there could be another championship run for him, he said: "I hope so. That's up to the powers that be. I'm healthy right now. Ready to go if I get called on."

Angle also gave some information about the championship prospects of Finn Balor, when asked when the Irishman could be involved in a title picture.

"Soon," he said. "I think the company wanted to see how durable he was. He's ready now."