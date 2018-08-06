WWE: Ronda Rousey to make in-ring Raw debut live on Sky Sports tonight

2:59 Ronda Rousey faces Alicia Fox in her first Raw match tonight, live on Sky Sports Action at 1am Ronda Rousey faces Alicia Fox in her first Raw match tonight, live on Sky Sports Action at 1am

Ronda Rousey will have her first match on Raw, live on Sky Sports Action at 1am tonight.

The former UFC champion takes part in only her third televised WWE match when she takes on Alicia Fox in a contest which could be the main event of tonight's episode.

Rousey returned from suspension last week and quickly reignited her program with Alexa Bliss, which will culminate in a match for the Raw women's title at SummerSlam on August 19.

Fox was selected by Bliss as her back-up as a replacement for the absent Mickie James last week and delivered one of her best performances, defeating Natalya.

Rousey's previous two matches were at the WrestleMania and Money In The Bank pay-per-views, but she has also appeared on the live event circuit as she continues to hone her pro wrestling craft.

Brock Lesnar made his presence felt on a rare visit to Raw last week

Reigns to respond to Lesnar?

WWE Universal champion Brock Lesnar made a rare visit to Raw last week but certainly made the most of his time there, hitting general manager Kurt Angle with an F5 and manhandling his long-time advocate Paul Heyman.

The move has sparked rumours that the highly-profitable partnership between Lesnar and Heyman could be coming to an end but also led to conversation about Reigns, who was notable by his absence as the episode concluded in dramatic fashion and with the crowd chanting his name.

Reigns had earlier been sent home but such punishments are rarely an issue where WWE is concerned, although he will look to make his presence felt tonight.

Seth Rollins' war with Intercontinental champion Dolph Ziggler continues to grow in brutality

Kingslayer to become the King, slayed?

After Intercontinental champion Dolph Ziggler saved Drew McIntyre from being pinned by Seth Rollins last week - earning The Kingslayer a disqualification win in the process - The Showoff and his mountainous enforcer launched a calculated mid-interview sneak-attack that left Rollins dazed and no doubt anxious for retribution.

Monday Night Rollins essentially faces two enemies at SummerSlam, given that the Intercontinental champion is always flanked by the menacing McIntyre. But if anyone can devise a successful strategy, it's The Architect.