WWE Raw: Did Ronda Rousey win on debut against Alicia Fox?

Ronda Rousey was victorious in her debut Raw match, forcing Alicia Fox to tap out to her armbar submission.

The former UFC champion avoided the distraction of the presence of Raw women's champion - and her SummerSlam opponent - Alexa Bliss at ringside to maintain her unbeaten record.

The match was longer than had perhaps been expected but still did not exceed the four-minute mark, with Rousey looking strong throughout.

She used several judo throws to soften up Fox before putting on the submission hold which had been her go-to finishing weapon in mixed martial arts and continues to be effective in WWE, securing an immediate tap-out.

Heyman attempts Lesnar explanation

Paul Heyman was interviewed by Renee Young as he attempted to provide an explanation for Brock Lesnar's destructive actions last week - and was not entirely successful.

Heyman, who has been Lesnar's advocate for more than four years, was manhandled by his client seconds after he delivered an F5 to Raw general manager Kurt Angle.

This week, an unshaven and red-eyed Heyman attempted to make sense of what had happened, but was almost at a loss for words. He did, however, notably refuse to rule out moving on to a new client in the near future.

Ziggler picks up key win over Rollins

Seth Rollins was told by Angle to find a partner for a tag match against Drew McIntyre and Intercontinental champion Dolph Ziggler and, with Dean Ambrose still injured, he successfully recruited Roman Reigns to his cause.

Reigns, however, had already wrestled Baron Corbin earlier in the night, and was denied the chance to help his old Shield team-mate by order of Stephanie McMahon.

Short-handed, Rollins competed strongly but was sunk by a Ziggler superkick as he gained some precious momentum for their SummerSlam title match.

Riott returns with an assist for her Squad

Bayley and Sasha Banks, in matching ring gear and going under the Boss n Hug Connection name, were in full control of their match against Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan until a mysterious figure in black interfered.

The hooded stranger set about Bayley outside the ring, and when Banks attempted to intervene she was rolled up by Logan for what was a shock victory.

Said stranger then revealed herself to be Ruby Riott, back from injury to provide an assist for her Squad, and potentially signal the start of a longer-term programme with the newly-formed duo.