Hulk Hogan and Scott Hall tease nWo return on social media

Last Updated: 07/08/18 8:52am
The nWo made an appearance at WrestleMania 31

Hulk Hogan and Scott Hall have teased a return of the nWo on social media by posting about a potential October 27 reunion.

Hogan, who was recently re-entered in the WWE Hall of Fame after a three-year 'suspension', posted on his Twitter account: "October 27th biggest day ever, history will be made again in the world of wrestling, 2Sweet HollyWoodHogan 4 Life".

That led to a flurry of speculation among wrestling fans that Hogan could be making an on-screen return, and the addition of 'Hollywood Hogan' led to several to assume it would be in his famous faction alongside Hall and Kevin Nash.

It led Hall to reply: "Hey yo @RealKevinNash you free an 10/27? I am #nWo".

Nash then responded with "Just happen to be", which led to a fan asking if the group were "getting the band back together", a comment to which Hall replied: "Yep".

Hall and Nash recently visited WWE's Performance Center in Florida and photographs were posted on social media of all three at Hogan's Beach Shop in classic nWo black-and-white shirts.

