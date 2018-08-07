Hulk Hogan and Scott Hall tease nWo return on social media

1:32 The nWo made an appearance at WrestleMania 31 The nWo made an appearance at WrestleMania 31

Hulk Hogan and Scott Hall have teased a return of the nWo on social media by posting about a potential October 27 reunion.

Hogan, who was recently re-entered in the WWE Hall of Fame after a three-year 'suspension', posted on his Twitter account: "October 27th biggest day ever, history will be made again in the world of wrestling, 2Sweet HollyWoodHogan 4 Life".

That led to a flurry of speculation among wrestling fans that Hogan could be making an on-screen return, and the addition of 'Hollywood Hogan' led to several to assume it would be in his famous faction alongside Hall and Kevin Nash.

October 27th biggest day ever,history will be made again in the world of wrestling, 2Sweet HollyWoodHogan 4 Life — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) August 5, 2018

It led Hall to reply: "Hey yo @RealKevinNash you free an 10/27? I am #nWo".

Nash then responded with "Just happen to be", which led to a fan asking if the group were "getting the band back together", a comment to which Hall replied: "Yep".

Hall and Nash recently visited WWE's Performance Center in Florida and photographs were posted on social media of all three at Hogan's Beach Shop in classic nWo black-and-white shirts.