WWE SmackDown: AJ Styles to respond to Samoa Joe's taunts?

AJ Styles returns to Raw tonight to address the taunts of his SummerSlam title challenger Samoa Joe, live on Sky Sports Action at 1am.

Joe issued a hard-hitting promo on last week's episode in which he accused the current WWE champion of being a "bad father" and someone who would be relieved to lose his championship on August 19.

The pair have had many matches through their many years in pro wrestling but the SummerSlam showdown is, according to Joe himself, the biggest of his own career.

Styles, too, knows it represents a chance to again illustrate his in-ring quality at an event which is generally considered to be second only to WrestleMania in global stature.

Title chance up for grabs

The New Day and The Bar go head to head tonight in a match for a SummerSlam title shot which - on paper - looks to be an excellent match-up.

Big E and Xavier Woods defeated Sanity to earn their place in the final match, while Sheamus and Cesaro emerged victorious from a hard-hitting throwdown with The Usos to move one step closer to earning a crack at the gold in Brooklyn.

There's no love lost between these two teams and in fact, it was The Bar who brought The New Day's record-breaking 484-day reign as WWE tag team champions to an end in 2016.

Will The Celtic Warrior and The Swiss Cyborg once again be victorious, or will The New Day earn the right to challenge for their fifth tag team championship at SummerSlam?

The friendship between Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch will be put to the test over the next fortnight

Flair and Lynch to team up

Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch will shelve their animosity towards one another - and the potential for one-upmanship for their SummerSlam triple threat with Carmella - as they team up to face the IIconics.

Peyton Royce and Billie Kay have found wins hard to come by on SmackDown since making the move up from NXT to the main roster after WrestleMania in April.

But they could capitalise on the gradually emerging tension between the two best friends, who are on collision course for the August 19 Box Office event.