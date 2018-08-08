WWE SmackDown: Who earned SummerSlam title shot?

3:01 The Bar and The New Day battled it out for the right to face the Bludgeon Brothers at SummerSlam The Bar and The New Day battled it out for the right to face the Bludgeon Brothers at SummerSlam

The New Day will challenge for a potential fifth tag-team championship at SummerSlam after they defeated The Bar in a tournament final on last night's SmackDown.

The combination of Big E and Kofi Kingston overcame Sheamus and Cesaro in an excellent main-event match and will go on to face the Bludgeon Brothers for the straps live on Sky Sports Box Office on August 19.

WWE Late Night Smackdown Live on

Cesaro appeared to have the match won when he locked Big E in a crossface submission hold but the New Day man stood up, allowing Kingston the time to tag in and produce a Midnight Hour for the victory.

Should they go on to beat the Bludgeon Brothers at SummerSlam, it will be the third time the New Day have held the SmackDown tag titles, with their other two reigns taking place on Raw.

2:40 Daniel Bryan will finally get the opportunity to face The Miz at SummerSlam Daniel Bryan will finally get the opportunity to face The Miz at SummerSlam

The Miz accepts Bryan's challenge

Having initially declined Daniel Bryan's challenge to face him at SummerSlam, The Miz said last night he is now happy to "embarrass" his long-term rival in Brooklyn.

Miz went on to claim he will "expose" Bryan later this month, which led to the leader of the "Yes" movement to attack his opponent in the backstage area in which he was being interviewed.

Several security guards attempted to intervene but the incident ended in abrupt fashion when Miz smashed a vase of flowers over the back of Bryan to leave him down and out.

3:01 Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair were on the same page - for their match against The IIconics, at least Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair were on the same page - for their match against The IIconics, at least

Flair and Lynch join forces

Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch were able to put the tension of their SummerSlam triple threat match to one side as they linked up to defeat The IIconics in a tag match.

Lynch almost forced Peyton Royce to tap out to her Dis-arm-her submission hold but Billie Kay broke up the pin, allowing Flair to get the tag, hit a moonsault and then bag the win with a Figure Eight.

After the match, the pair appeared to be almost as good a friends as before it, although something wasn't quite right.

3:45 AJ Styles says Samoa Joe has destroyed a 10-year friendship between the two AJ Styles says Samoa Joe has destroyed a 10-year friendship between the two

Styles responds to Joe

Last week's SmackDown saw Samoa Joe deliver one of the best promos of the year when he called out AJ Styles for neglecting his family during his long reign as WWE champion.

Styles returned to television this week to address that speech and admitted he has made several sacrifices to give his children what he did not have.

But he was also furious with Joe for making things personal in the build-up to their SummerSlam match, and accused him of destroying a 10-year friendship in a matter of minutes.