WATCH: Daniel Bryan attacks The Miz on WWE SmackDown

A mutual contempt which has lasted for eight years reached boiling point on last night's SmackDown, with Daniel Bryan, The Miz and a vase of flowers all paying the price.

The root cause of the disharmony can be traced all the way back to 2010, and the moment Bryan won the United States title from the self-styled A-Lister.

An uneasy tension between the two existed until an exchange on Talking Smack which was so heated it caused Bryan to leave the set during the filming of it.

Miz spoke about how he was working hard for WWE on a nightly basis, unlike Bryan, who at that time had not been medically cleared to compete due to a series of concussion injuries.

The pair will finally get the chance to compete in one-on-one action at SummerSlam after Miz belatedly accepted Bryan's offer of a match, and that contest is one of the stand-out matches on a stacked August 19 card.

But last night, Bryan showed he is not ready to wait for the pay-per-view to get his hands on The Miz - click on the video to see the drama unfold...